West Virginia adds seven additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 7 deaths in the past 24 hours and, to date, there are 156,001 active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State and 2,726 deaths.

The DHHR confirmed Saturday the death of 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Boone County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Ohio County, and a 70-year old male from Marshall County.

“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all. We extend our sincere condolences to these families,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the County Alert System, only two counties, Wayne and Wirt, are currently in red.

The counties in orange are Wetzel, Jackson, Putnam, Calhoun, Gilmer, Mingo, Boone, Raleigh, Nicholas, Hampshire, Morgan, and Berkley.

The map also shows Marshall, Kanawha, Logan, Braxton, Greenbrier, Mercer, Hardy, Jefferson in gold while Brooke, Tyler, Ritchie, Roane, Fayette, Marion, and Harrison counties are in yellow. The other remaining 26 counties are shown in green.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases per county are:

Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,279), Boone (2,004), Braxton (925), Brooke (2,192), Cabell (8,667), Calhoun (317), Clay (493), Doddridge (588), Fayette (3,426), Gilmer (826), Grant (1,272), Greenbrier (2,774), Hampshire (1,796), Hancock (2,788), Hardy (1,514), Harrison (5,677), Jackson (2,088), Jefferson (4,577), Kanawha (14,855), Lewis (1,179), Lincoln (1,459), Logan (3,083), Marion (4,399), Marshall (3,416), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,554), Mercer (4,792), Mineral (2,844), Mingo (2,552), Monongalia (9,169), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,164), Nicholas (1,657), Ohio (4,191), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (871), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,862), Putnam (5,107), Raleigh (6,723), Randolph (2,561), Ritchie (700), Roane (626), Summers (817), Taylor (1,224), Tucker (524), Tyler (705), Upshur (1,855), Wayne (3,075), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,319), Wirt (416), Wood (7,737), Wyoming (1,979).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Such is the case of Brooke County in this report.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Lewis and Putnam counties and Sunday in Wirt County at the designated times listed below.

May 8

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

May 9

Wirt County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.