West Virginia approaching 500,000 ‘fully vaccinated’ residents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials Sunday said more than 460,000 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes as the state said three more people died from complications related to the virus. The Department of Health and Human Resources reported Sunday a 79-year old man from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old woman from Raleigh County and a 95-year old woman from Lincoln County are the latest fatalities.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,330), Berkeley (11,261), Boone (1,836), Braxton (852), Brooke (2,087), Cabell (8,535), Calhoun (262), Clay (430), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,179), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,223), Greenbrier (2,564), Hampshire (1,665), Hancock (2,674), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,305), Jackson (1,866), Jefferson (4,226), Kanawha (13,700), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,378), Logan (2,982), Marion (4,054), Marshall (3,236), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,453), Mercer (4,488), Mineral (2,714), Mingo (2,372), Monongalia (8,865), Monroe (1,044), Morgan (1,051), Nicholas (1,439), Ohio (3,972), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (827), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,781), Putnam (4,710), Raleigh (5,935), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (566), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (522), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,791), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (372), Wood (7,536), Wyoming (1,874).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.govshows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Boone, Calhoun, and Raleigh counties:

Boone County

1:00 PM– 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Calhoun County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stump Funeral Home, 1440 Arnoldsburg Road, Arnoldsburg, WV

Raleigh County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.