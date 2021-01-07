West Virginia COVID numbers turn for the worse; will school’s still open?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While that drama plays out in the nation’s Capito, officials at state capitols around the country were busy update their local COVID-19 numbers today. And as in many states, here in West Virginia, the numbers are still going the wrong way.

As Governor Jim Justice read the latest list of COVID-19 deaths, the trend of bad numbers continues. He confirmed more than 1,500 new positive cases since Tuesday. There are 39 new deaths since yesterday with the state total now at 1,481. the state has more than 27,000 active cases. The main goal now is to get the oldest in the population – those most at risk – the vaccines first.

“It really gave hope. Hope to the people that are age 80 or older. And now we’re going to back up right behind that and go to the 70-year-olds and into the 60-year-olds. And I’m going to tell you by God, we’re going to stop this thing,” Justice said.

“As for the now-infamous New Year’s Eve party at Justice’s Greenbrier Resort, where many guests were not wearing masks or social distancing, the Governor says his daughter Jill and the General Manager now run that property and they will discipline and employees who did not enforce COVD-19 guidelines,” Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.

As of today, all West Virginia counties are in red or orange, the worst categories for COVID infection and spread, But the governor says it is still his intention to allow most schools to open for in-person learning in two weeks.

“We’re targeting the 19th and we’re moving full-speed ahead on the 19th, but you got to know and it’s simple as mud, you know but really and truly we’ve got to be willing to pivot,” Justice said.

One big concern is at-risk students. since they are not in school, reports of their possible abuse are way down.

“During April and May, those numbers dropped 50% to 54%. So we have a huge concern we didn’t have a second set of eyes on those children,” Secretary Bill Crouch, Dept. Health & Human Resources said.

Also today, West Virginia set another new record for people hospitalized with COVID-19 and the number of COVID patients in intensive care units.