West Virginia Governor trapped in elevator

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bit of a dilemma in the West Virginia governor’s mansion Thursday.

Jim Justice’s office confirms reports, he was temporarily trapped in the elevator at the governor’s mansion around 1:30 p.m.

Governor Justice issued a statement saying, “We asked maintenance and safety personnel to thoroughly inspect the elevator to determine how to prevent this from happening again and to conduct a full review of the safety and soundness of the entire structure.”

This isn’t the first time the elevator has malfunctioned, the report also confirms First Lady Cathy Justice was also recently trapped in a separate incident.

We’re told the governor and first lady are doing just fine.