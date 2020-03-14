West Virginia high school basketball state tournament cancels, coaches and the city comment

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – The State of West Virginia has followed suit behind the NCAA, and collegiate conferences, and has canceled its high school basketball state tournament because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coaches and athletic directors are trying to keep student-athletes’ spirits high, in a very difficult time.

Seniors, who’ve worked for the last three years for a chance to play for the state title, will now never get that chance.

In addition to the intense emotional time for players, coaches, and their families, the City of Charleston is taking a massive economic hit.

The Charleston Convention Bureau estimates roughly $10 million would have come into the city over the next two weeks; to its restaurants, hotels, etc.

But now that money, and a chance to win a championship, is all gone because of this worldwide pandemic.