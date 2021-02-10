West Virginia Lawmakers react to Governors State of State Address

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the Democratic Caucus responded to Governor Justice’s annual State of the State address on Wednesday night.

“The House Democratic Caucus plans to work with our Republican counterparts as much as we can to move our state forward,” said House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, Jr. (D-Kanawha).”We also plan to hold the Governor and leadership accountable for their introduced legislation by asking: Who does this help? Who does this hurt? It’s time to put the people who currently live in WV and our shared values first by creating opportunities for all West Virginians to stay, rebuild, and succeed here.”

Senator Richard Lindsay (D-Kanawha) agreed. “Our focus should be on the people of West Virginia. We should invest in them, their healthcare, their education, and their opportunities to succeed and stay in our beautiful state.”

“Our people are hurting,” said Delegate Shawn Fluharty (D-Ohio). “Our students, our frontline workers, our seniors, our small businesses, and our healthcare workers all want concrete answers to questions like what are we doing to help our children and grandchildren stay in West Virginia? What are we doing to help West Virginians rebuild from a pandemic? What are our plans to create a state where all West Virginians can succeed? I didn’t hear those issues tonight. Instead, I heard our billionaire governor talk about himself and why he deserves a tax cut. I heard that our state’s current leadership is willing to defund our future by putting the PROMISE Scholarship at risk and reducing funding for our education system in order to make sure the one-percenters get what they paid for in the last election.”

The Senate and House Democratic Caucuses will provide their live response to the State of the State tomorrow at 12:15 pm in the Lewis McManus Room.