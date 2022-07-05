CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mayor of Huntington is expressing outrage over a federal court decision in a major opioid lawsuit, and “disappointment” doesn’t even begin to describe the reaction of Mayor Steve Williams.

The City of Huntington and Cabell County will not be receiving the billions of dollars they sought from three major drug distributors after a federal court made the rare release of a decision on July 4.

The city and county sued Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, saying they dumped millions of opioid pills in West Virginia for over a decade, fueling the opioid epidemic.

Federal Judge David Faber ruled that the city and county did not prove their case, that these drug distributors caused a “public nuisance,” and therefore no damages were awarded. Huntington’s mayor says he will fight on.

“I’m not sure what those next steps are, but I do know this. I am more determined than ever, even if I have to go to my very last breath on Earth, to make blessed sure that this never ever happens again and those who brought it upon us, have to pay,” said Mayor Steve Williams, City of Huntington.

“From the standpoint of my feelings about the rulings that have come down, you know I’m disappointed. Absolutely, without any question,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

On Tuesday, another opioid trial began but got off to a slow start. More than sixty West Virginia cities and counties are also suing the same three drug distributors in state court. The judge allowed a stay of the trial as the sides try to work out a settlement, perhaps in the range of 400 million dollars, according to one knowledgeable source.

These funds could provide money for drug education, treatment, and prevention, plus more law enforcement going forward.

There is no word yet on when the new trial may resume.