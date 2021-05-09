West Virginia reports no COVID-19 related deaths in past 24 hours

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) shared good news Sunday morning, no additional COVID-19 related deaths in the Mountain State over the past 24 hours.

To date, West Virginia has seen a total of 2,726 deaths and 156,406 active cases.

According to the DHHR, cases per county include:

Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,321), Boone (2,012), Braxton (926), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (319), Clay (495), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,435), Gilmer (834), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,785), Hampshire (1,800), Hancock (2,792), Hardy (1,518), Harrison (5,688), Jackson (2,099), Jefferson (4,590), Kanawha (14,889), Lewis (1,183), Lincoln (1,468), Logan (3,096), Marion (4,416), Marshall (3,429), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,562), Mercer (4,801), Mineral (2,846), Mingo (2,558), Monongalia (9,179), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,169), Nicholas (1,671), Ohio (4,205), Pendleton (701), Pleasants (877), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,863), Putnam (5,126), Raleigh (6,735), Randolph (2,570), Ritchie (702), Roane (628), Summers (820), Taylor (1,227), Tucker (524), Tyler (710), Upshur (1,859), Wayne (3,077), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,327), Wirt (423), Wood (7,747), Wyoming (1,984).

Looking at the County Alert System Map, two counties – Wirt and Nicholas – are in red.

The map shows 12 counties in orange – Marshall, Wetzel, Calhoun, Jackson, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Hampshire, Morgan, and Berkeley.

The counties Marion, Tyler, Gilmer, Braxton, Roane, Clay, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Greenbrier, and Hardy are all in gold.

Hancock, Pleasants, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Lincoln, Randolph, and Jefferson counties can all be seen in yellow, and the other 21 counties are in the green category.

According the the DHHR, so far WV has administered a total of 1,323,420 COVID-19 vaccine doses. 729,599 West Virginians are fully vaccinated and, so far, 625,054 people have received at least one dose.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine you can visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

Free pop up testing is available today, May 9, in Wirt County and Monday, May 10, in the following counties:

May 9

Wirt County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

May 10

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County



10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Monongalia County Health Department NOROP, 75 Heart Field Road, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.