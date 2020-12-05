West Virginia sets all time record for single day COVID-19 deaths: 30

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The state of West Virginia set an all time record number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 virus Saturday when 30 deaths were reported over a 24-hour period.
The report by the state Department of Health and Human Resources normally becomes public at 10:00am daily, however Saturday’s report was delayed by more than four hours.
The highest previous single-day total of 19 was set just a few days ago on December 1st.
The overall death total now stands at 829
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (497), Berkeley (3,747), Boone (709), Braxton (140), Brooke (777), Cabell (3,276), Calhoun (88), Clay (149), Doddridge (136), Fayette (1,241), Gilmer (218), Grant (465), Greenbrier (625), Hampshire (422), Hancock (910), Hardy (377), Harrison (1,623), Jackson (766), Jefferson (1,536), Kanawha (6,107), Lewis (266), Lincoln (460), Logan (1,128), Marion (1,024), Marshall (1,468), Mason (598), McDowell (674), Mercer (1,465), Mineral (1,515), Mingo (1,032), Monongalia (3,561), Monroe (411), Morgan (334), Nicholas (404), Ohio (1,764), Pendleton (125), Pleasants (120), Pocahontas (266), Preston (793), Putnam (2,184), Raleigh (1,759), Randolph (779), Ritchie (200), Roane (211), Summers (294), Taylor (397), Tucker (176), Tyler (167), Upshur (561), Wayne (1,147), Webster (72), Wetzel (464), Wirt (131), Wood (2,973), Wyoming (840).
Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:
December 5, 2020
Berkeley County
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Doddridge County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)
Hampshire County
- 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)
Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Main Island Creek Fire Department, 8 Firehouse Road, Omar, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mingo County
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV
Morgan County
- 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV
Nicholas County
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV
Ohio County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV
Wyoming County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV
Hancock County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, JD Rockefeller VoTech (Auto Shop Area), 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jackson County
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV
Additional free testing events will be held Monday, December 7 in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Grant, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Nichola, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming.
