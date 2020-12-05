West Virginia sets all time record for single day COVID-19 deaths: 30

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The state of West Virginia set an all time record number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 virus Saturday when 30 deaths were reported over a 24-hour period.

The report by the state Department of Health and Human Resources normally becomes public at 10:00am daily, however Saturday’s report was delayed by more than four hours.

The highest previous single-day total of 19 was set just a few days ago on December 1st.

The overall death total now stands at 829



CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (497), Berkeley (3,747), Boone (709), Braxton (140), Brooke (777), Cabell (3,276), Calhoun (88), Clay (149), Doddridge (136), Fayette (1,241), Gilmer (218), Grant (465), Greenbrier (625), Hampshire (422), Hancock (910), Hardy (377), Harrison (1,623), Jackson (766), Jefferson (1,536), Kanawha (6,107), Lewis (266), Lincoln (460), Logan (1,128), Marion (1,024), Marshall (1,468), Mason (598), McDowell (674), Mercer (1,465), Mineral (1,515), Mingo (1,032), Monongalia (3,561), Monroe (411), Morgan (334), Nicholas (404), Ohio (1,764), Pendleton (125), Pleasants (120), Pocahontas (266), Preston (793), Putnam (2,184), Raleigh (1,759), Randolph (779), Ritchie (200), Roane (211), Summers (294), Taylor (397), Tucker (176), Tyler (167), Upshur (561), Wayne (1,147), Webster (72), Wetzel (464), Wirt (131), Wood (2,973), Wyoming (840).

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

December 5, 2020

Berkeley County

Doddridge County

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Jefferson County

Logan County

Marshall County

Mingo County

Morgan County

Nicholas County

Ohio County

Wyoming County

December 6, 2020

Hancock County

Jackson County

Nicholas County

Additional free testing events will be held Monday, December 7 in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Grant, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Nichola, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming.