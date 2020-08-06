West Virginia to get $14 million from feds for water system updates

CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia will receive more than $14 million from the federal government to modernize water infrastructure in six rural counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a statement this week saying the money is part of a $462 million grant program for state’s to fix drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 44 states.

The agency says the money will go toward projects in Sand Fork, Grant County, Ripley, the Little Creek Public Service District and the Bluewell Public Service District.

West Virginia’s aging water system has been a long-running problem, with residents often warned to boil their water before they use it.

