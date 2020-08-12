West Virginia Tonight special report: ‘All Together Now’ airs at 5:30 p.m.

(WOWK) — At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 12, a special edition of West Virginia Tonight will air.
West Virginia Tonight award winning anchor Mark Curtis will discuss race relations in the Mountain State.
There will be a virtual round table with statewide clergy, a look at the Black Lives Matter protest and the renaming of historical buildings.
We dive into health care issues, outreach efforts, and police reform.
Please join us for ‘All Together Now’, a discussion of community issues at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 12.
