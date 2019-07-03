West Virginia town hangs banners honoring veterans

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The town of Ripley has a new addition to its downtown decor that is a constant reminder of freedom and sacrifice. When you walk down the streets you can look up and see the new “honor banners” that adorn the lamp posts.

“You don’t expect anything less from this community because Ripley is very much known for being super patriotic,” says Kristin Stover, whose late father was on the very first banner to go up.

These banners are no surprise coming from a town that has a Veterans Day parade, a multi-day Fourth of July celebration and a mayor that waves the American flag outside her office every Friday.

“When it was introduced that they were going to do these banners it was an awesome opportunity for my brother and I. My dad passed away 18 months ago, he was a Vietnam veteran, loved this town, ” adds Stover.

The banners came to be after our very own 13 News anchor Patrick Simon challenged the mayor, Carolyn Rader, to hang them up.

“Thanks to Patrick Simon of WOWK… we were very fortunate to have Mr.Simon here last year for our Veterans Day parade,” giggled the mayor, “He said ‘mayor, one of the most patriotic cities in America, maybe we should promote this in your city’ so it was almost like I dare you to try it and it was the best thing.”

Simon says he got the idea while running a marathon in Scranton, Pennsylvania where the honor banners lined the streets.

“What a wonderful and meaningful gesture by Mayor Rader to post these memorial banners of our brave Americans who gave all. This will ensure that their sacrifice will never be forgotten. ”