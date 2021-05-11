West Virginia winery expanding its business

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – With the weather getting warmer, you may want to sit outside and enjoy a glass of wine. One West Virginia winery is offering just that and expanding for the public to enjoy.

Just a little more than a mile off Route 19 sits Kirkwood Winery and Isaiah Morgan Distillery.

“We’ve kind of put our own spin on things here. We’ve rebranded some of the labels and added some wines and stuff like that and it seems to be doing very well,” Frank Dix, Owner of Kirkwood Winery said.

This winery has been in business for 30 years, but just four years ago, the new owners Frank and Elizabeth took over.

“This year we’re expanding into weddings here at Kirkwood winery and we’re building a pavilion up in our vineyard right now, the construction is underway,” Elizabeth Dix, Owner of Kirkwood Winery said.

The winery also has a new, revamped house they call the “Pour House” for party events like baby showers, birthdays and wedding receptions. They’ve come out with new flavors of wine and whiskeys which people couldn’t wait to taste even during a pandemic.

“We got a lot of travelers coming down and West Virginia was kind of like the place to come. They felt like it was more outdoors, and we were getting a lot of people coming down from up north and New York,” Frank said.

Kirkwood Winery has wines in stores across the state and the owners say it’s only right if they return the favor.

“We’re very much into the local West Virginia local businesses. They support us we like to support them, and we carry all the West Virginia products we can,” Frank said.

Last year, the two-day Grape Stomp Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year it’ll be held on September 17 and 18.