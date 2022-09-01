(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation.

While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record.

From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which is 13.85 inches above normal. A preliminary glance at the statistics would indicate that to be the wettest summer during the recordkeeping period.

From June 1 until the end of August, Huntington had 16.36 inches of rain which is 3.13 inches above normal. We are awaiting the ranking for precipitation for Huntington in the next day or so.

It’s interesting to note the very large difference in rainfall numbers between Charleston and Huntington which often tend to have similar weather characteristics.

Areas just to the south in parts of eastern Kentucky of course experienced 6 to 10 inches of rain in one night this summer which caused the drastic flooding there.

So a very preliminary glance at the numbers proves that this indeed was a wet summer and we will update you when the National Weather Service releases the official rankings including the temperature statistics.

The current Climate Prediction Center call for the next three months shows us a higher than average chance the temperature will be above normal.

From CPC

Interestingly the call for precipitation runs with a higher than normal chance that things will be drier than usual.

From CPC

Stay up-to-date on all of the latest weather happenings by downloading the StormTracker 13 weather app. You can get it by clicking on the link directly below.