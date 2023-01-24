(WOWK) — The large winter storm system that has been moving across the nation will be here Wednesday with wet roads and some strong winds. See the slideshow below for timing and placement of precipitation on Predictor model output.

Predictor model output for Wed 5 a.m.

Predictor model output for Wed 7:25 a.m.

Predictor model output for Wed 11:45 a.m.

Predictor model output for Wed 5:05 p.m.

Predictor model output for Thu 6:20 a.m.

Predictor model output for Thu 10:30 a.m.

Predictor model output for Thu 2 p.m.

Predictor model output for Thu 5:20 p.m.

Predictor model output for Thu 11 p.m.

There are winter weather advisories out for parts of Ohio and the eastern mountains of West Virginia. There could be freezing rain in parts of Nicholas and Fayette counties in West Virginia before the warm air moves in on Wednesday. There could be a wintry mix in parts of Ohio very near our viewing area proper very early Wednesday before the temperatures warm up even though model output has the rain north and west.

Wind will also become strong as the system passes through. Check the slideshow below for model output of wind gust speeds for Wednesday.

Predictor wind gust model output in mph 8:20 a.m. Wed

Predictor wind gust model output in mph 10:35 a.m. Wed

Predictor wind gust model output in mph 1 p.m. Wed

Predictor wind gust model output in mph 5 p.m. Wed

Predictor wind gust model output in mph 9:30 p.m. Wed

Predictor wind gust model output in mph 6 a.m. Thu

Snow showers on Thursday are not expected to stack up in terms of accumulation but could reduce visibility at times if squalls develop.

