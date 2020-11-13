What do you know about this 2018 double homicide in Wayne County?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is asking for help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a 2018 Wayne County double killing.
Authorities say William Copley and his son Robert Copley were found dead inside a home which burned on May 31, 2018.
The fire happened about 11:15 p.m. that night at the home at 311 Camp Creek Road in the Crum area of Wayne County.
Investigators have since determined the men were the victims of a double murder.
The Fire Marshal is asking for help from anyone with information about the fire or the deaths. You can leave a tip on the state’s Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE.
There’s up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.