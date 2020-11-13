What do you know about this 2018 double homicide in Wayne County?

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says investigators have determined two men who died in a 2018 Wayne County fire, William Copley (left) and his son, Robert Copley, (right) were victims of a double homicide. (Photo Courtesy: The WV State Fire Marshal’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is asking for help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a 2018 Wayne County double killing.

Authorities say William Copley and his son Robert Copley were found dead inside a home which burned on May 31, 2018.

The fire happened about 11:15 p.m. that night at the home at 311 Camp Creek Road in the Crum area of Wayne County.

Investigators have since determined the men were the victims of a double murder.

The Fire Marshal is asking for help from anyone with information about the fire or the deaths. You can leave a tip on the state’s Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE.

There’s up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.