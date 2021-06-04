What should the City of Charleston do with this vacant lot?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—In a Facebook post on Friday, the City of Charleston said that Charleston Land Reuse Agency (CLRA) is asking for the community’s ideas about what to do with a local vacant lot.

The lot is located at 602 Thompson Street on Charleston’s East End.

“Listening to the community is an essential part of the CLRA’s work,” said John Butterworth, Neighborhood Planner for the city of Charleston Planning Department and staffer for the CLRA. “We must put these vacant spaces back to good use, but first we have to know what will build our community up. We figure the best way to find out is to simply ask.”

The CLRA has installed a public input chalkboard on the property, and people will be able to write down their ideas for the next two weeks. An online survey is also available here.

After compiling input from the public, the CLRA will find a new owner for the property that can achieve the community’s goals.