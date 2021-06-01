What’s the BEST candy in West Virginia?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s June… and that means it’s also the sweetest month of the year.

As if you needed another excuse to give in to your sweet tooth, it’s officially National Candy Month.

And in a world of so many options – from sour and gummy to hard and sweet – it seems everyone has their own personal favorite.

“My favorite candy’s probably laffy taffy. I don’t get it that often, but if I have a go to that’s usually what I pick,” says one resident, Rileigh Snavely.

Another Huntington resident, Will Meadows, says he ultimately favors all pink starburst.

The manager at Candy Craze in Barboursville, Brittnee Ellison, says in her store people tend to gravitate more toward the “chocolate double dip peanuts.” She says they have a hard time keeping them in stock and explains, “…everyone wants them all the time.”

After speaking with more resident downtown, it was clear they had different opinions on what they thought might be the most popular candy in West Virginia.

“Probably recess cups. I see everybody buying them, a lot,” says Callie Custer.

Still, another resident, June Bong, seemed to look a little closer to home with her answer. She told us she believed butter fingers are the choice of the Mountain State, because that was always her grandfather’s favorite.

However, according to CandyStore.com, across the West Virginia, the most popular candies, based on sales, are actually Blow Pops and Mini Hershey Bars.

The study also gave an honorable mention to Milky Ways which fell in third place.

Still, you can’t go wrong with your own preference. So, whether you’re looking for something to get you out of a “sour patch,” something sweet and salty, or you just want to reminisce with some of the classics you may have forgotten about, feel free to use this month as justification to fulfill any sweet cravings.