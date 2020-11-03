Where’s my polling place? We’ve got the answer!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the COVID-19 pandemic now in its 7th month some polling changes have been made for this general election.

So if you’re wondering where to vote in person today, here’s how to find your polling location:

In West Virginia click here! The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m..

In Ohio click here! The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m..

In Kentucky click here! The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Remember, every vote counts!

