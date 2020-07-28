White West Virginia officers sued over Black man’s beating

WESTOVER, WV (AP) — A Black West Virginia man has filed a federal lawsuit against a police chief and two white officers accused of pulling him from his home and beating him, causing serious injuries.

The lawsuit brought by Andre Howton this month in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of West Virginia names Westover Police Chief Richard Panico and officers Zachary Fecsko and Aaron Dalton.

Fecsko is accused of violating Howton’s civil rights by “unlawfully seizing” and using excessive force against him, while Dalton is accused of failing to intervene.

Panico is accused of hiring the officers despite records of violence. Panico said the department wouldn’t comment, citing a pending investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories