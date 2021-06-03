Who won the Vax-A-Million lottery? Ohio announces second pair of winners

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has announced the latest winners in the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery drawing.

Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo was chosen as the state’s second $1 million winner while Zoie Vincent of Mayfield Village won this week’s full-ride scholarship to an Ohio-operated university.

Gov. Mike DeWine took to Facebook to congratulate Carlyle and thank him for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeWine had to congratulate Vincent over Facetime — she’s out of town at a family member’s wedding.

Cleveland’s Fox 8 spoke with Vincent over the phone. She was still in disbelief and beaming that she won.

Heading into her senior year, she said she wants to attend Case Western Reserve University to study to become a doctor, saying the scholarship will be a tremendous help in making her dreams come true.

Her mother, Milcah Vincent, found out her daughter won when she came home and found Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran at her house.

“I thought it was a joke, but we’re just so happy and grateful for the scholarship and we’re just excited,” said Milcah Vincent.

The Ohio Department of Health said Tuesday there were a total of 3,225,789 adult entries in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship.

Last week, Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, was picked as the first of five $1 million winners Wednesday, while Joseph Costello, of Englewood, won a full-ride scholarship to any of Ohio’s state universities.

Names are drawn on the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. According to the state’s lottery commission, it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Ohio Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. Should the first name not meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on until a winner is verified.

The next scheduled drawings for the Vax-A-Million prizes are:

Entry deadline Drawing date Announcement date June 6, 11:59:59 p.m. June 7 June 9, 7:29 p.m. June 13, 11:59:59 p.m. June 14 June 16, 7:29 p.m. June 20, 11:59:59 p.m. June 21 June 23, 7:29 p.m.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Ohioans who meet the eligibility requirements have until Sunday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for next Wednesday’s winner announcement. If you entered the first drawing, there is no need to register again — your entry is good for the next four drawings.

