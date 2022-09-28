(WOWK) — Now that hurricane Ian has crossed the western Florida coastline, we are receiving many questions about the storm and the possible impacts from it in our area.

The latest models show us that we should expect rain and possibly some lightning, as well as some strong wind with the biggest impacts possibly in southern and southeastern West Virginia.

The exact timing of the start of the showers could be as early as just before midnight Friday or as late as lunch time Saturday.

Winds are anticipated to be strongest on the highest hilltops, which of course are in southern and eastern parts of West Virginia. However, the gusts of 20-25 mph could easily extend into the lowlands near the Ohio River and to the north as well. See the slideshow below for the latest look at what models have in store for us with winds.

There can be some lightning within these bands of storms. It appears the lightning will not be continuous but there can be occasional strikes which could come into play for any outdoor plans on top of the rain showers and wind.

Rainfall totals should be heavier across the southern and southeastern parts of West Virginia, although if we have bands develop that move north, the area of highest rainfall could shift.

Projected rainfall on Predictor as of Wednesday night – looking at rain over the weekend through next Tuesday

National projected rainfall from Wednesday night through Wednesday October 5th

As of Wednesday night, the projected path of the storm moves north toward our area, the the remnant low making it here by late Saturday or early Sunday. This will cause the rain to move in and the winds to pick up across the area this weekend.

Stay tuned for more updates as we go through the weekend here and download the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.