(WOWK) — Severe weather is possible in multiple forms across the WOWK-TV area on Friday.

Anticipated heavy rain early and again late Friday have prompted a flood watch in many areas already.

Flood watches in green for Friday

Strong winds are possible with gusts of 40-45 mph across the area as well with higher winds possible in a few spots or if a squall line develops. Those advisories run from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday in many instances.

Wind advisory map for Friday through early Saturday

There is a risk of tornadoes within a possible late day squall line. Much of the region is listed in a 5 percent risk or tornado area. That means if you’re standing in that region (the brown shaded area on the map below) that there is a 5 percent chance you’ll have a tornado reported within 25 miles of where you are standing.

Tornado risk map for Friday from SPC

