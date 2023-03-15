(WOWK) — A brief warmup Thursday will be followed by a sharp return to cooler than normal temperatures thanks to strong winds and rapidly moving showers Friday. See the slideshow below for an idea of timing for showers.

Predictor model output for Friday morning

Predictor model output for Friday morning

Predictor model output for Friday afternoon

Predictor model output for Friday evening

Predictor model output for Friday night

Wind is also expected to be a bit of an issue with gusts picking up during the middle of the day to at least 30 mph. Model output suggests there could be a few gusts up to 40 mph.

Predictor model output for wind gusts in mph at 1 p.m. Friday

Rainfall is not expected to be more than a half inch during the day Friday in most cases.

Predictor model output for rainfall Friday

After this front rolls through on Friday, look for cooler than normal temperatures until next week. The normal high for this time of year is 56 degrees and the normal low is in the mid 30s.

