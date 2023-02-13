(WOWK) — Just as quickly as cold weather moved in, it has moved out and much of the work week will be well above normal, joined by some strong winds and even some storms later in the week.

The first round of rain will slide across the area in rapid fashion with a few fast moving showers late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. This will also usher in warmer air for Wednesday.

Predictor model output for late Tuesday night showing a brief round of rain

Warmer temperatures will follow this round of showers on the day Wednesday. The normal high is in the upper 40s for this time in February.

Predictor model output for highs Wednesday afternoon

A warm front will lift showers and storms into the area first on Thursday.

Predictor model output for Thursday morning

The area will sit in a gap for a few hours before a cold front rolls across the area with more wind-driven showers and possibly some thunder in the afternoon and evening.

Predictor model output for Thursday evening

Winds will be up around 25-30 mph early Wednesday and jump to about 40 mph on Thursday afternoon.

Wind gust forecast model output for Thursday afternoon

There is a chance that the storms on Thursday could be severe but eh risk area is just west of the WOWK-TV viewing area as of Monday.

Severe weather risk outlook area for Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK

After the cold front slides through the area, we see much colder air and in fact we could even see mountain snow showers on Friday morning in West Virginia with high temperatures struggling to recover to 40 degrees.

Predictor model output for temperatures Friday afternoon

Stay up to date on weather changes with the coming weather systems by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.