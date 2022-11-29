(WOWK) — Strong wind gusts are on the way for the overnight hours from Tuesday into Wednesday and through Wednesday afternoon. See the slideshow below for an idea of wind gusts and direction of wind.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky, a Special Weather Statement is in effect for much of southeast Kentucky until Wednesday morning.

"A storm system tracking through the Midwest will produce gusty winds at times from this evening into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible with locally higher gusts up to 50 mph possible above 2500 feet and perhaps in locations immediately downwind of Pine and Black Mountains. The strongest gusts are anticipated through the evening as showers and some thunderstorms arrive. Gusty winds will be possible again early Wednesday morning along and just behind a strong, fast moving cold front as it passes through eastern Kentucky. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Also, a few tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages are possible."

Winds will reach 30 – 35 mph briefly in parts of Ohio and West Virginia as well with stronger winds on the high peaks of West Virginia through lunch time on Wednesday.

Secure loose yard items and trash cans

Secure any outdoor Christmas decorations

Small tree limbs could be blown down

Isolated power outages are possible.

Use caution if driving a high profile vehicle

