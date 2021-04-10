Winfield Youth Baseball holds opening weekend ceremonies

WINFIELD, (WV) WOWK – Winfield Youth Baseball held its opening weekend ceremonies today with plenty of games on display.

We stopped by the Phillies and Pirates matchup this afternoon. The Phillies took a 1-0 lead but the Pirates rallied to earn a 5-2 victory.

A reminder you can catch our live stream of this Monday night’s game featuring the Pirates and mMets at 7:30.

