May 17 2021 12:00 am

Winfield Youth Baseball holds opening weekend ceremonies

WINFIELD, (WV) WOWK – Winfield Youth Baseball held its opening weekend ceremonies today with plenty of games on display.

We stopped by the Phillies and Pirates matchup this afternoon. The Phillies took a 1-0 lead but the Pirates rallied to earn a 5-2 victory.

A reminder you can catch our live stream of this Monday night’s game featuring the Pirates and mMets at 7:30.

