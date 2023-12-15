CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield had their 2023 season opener against Point Pleasant Wednesday night, and something pretty crazy happened at halftime.

Winfield junior Jayden Patton was chosen out of 300 kids to attempt a half court shot, make it, and he wins $10,000.

Patton is actually wearing a wrist brace right now, as he tore a ligament during the football season.

He took off the brace, threw up that ball, and it was nothing but net as he hit the $10,000 shot.

Patton says he’s using $1,000 of it to go towards his car, another $1,000 to keep for himself, and the rest will go into savings until he goes to college.

He was definitely the ‘big man on campus’ Thursday!

“A lot of people asking me for a loan,” Patton said. “A lot of people saying my girlfriend is going to get a nice Christmas present.”

Patton went on to say both he and his girlfriend are still in shock.

He also wants to thank Ryan Walker and his company for the opportunity.