Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $516 million sold in Pennsylvania

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(NEXSTAR) — A single winning ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions announced.

The winning ticket is estimated to be worth $516 million, or $349.3 million in cash — making it the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in Pennsylvania since the state began participating in 2010, WHTM reported. It’s also the “ninth largest jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002,” Mega Millions confirmed in a press release.

The winning numbers — 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48, plus the Mega Ball 8 — were only won by one ticketholder. There were no matches for the secondary prize of $1 million (awarded to ticketholders who match all numbers except for the Mega Ball).

Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets before, but neither were nearly as valuable. A man from Pittsburgh once won a $149 million prize in 2014, while a truck driver from Virginia won a $153 million jackpot after buying a ticket “on his route” through the state, according to a Mega Millions news release.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot-winner also marks the third of 2021, after a group in Michigan won a $1.05 billion jackpot in January, and a couple from New York took the $96 million jackpot in February.

The next Mega Millions drawing, set for Tuesday, is currently worth $20 million.