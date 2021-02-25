Winter brings new challenges for drivers beyond snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – First it’s cold, then it’s warm, and that’s how potholes are born. You’ve probably seen the mess on the roads, but that mess can be costly.

It’s pothole season; the time of the year drivers should pay more attention to the roads.

“Moisture gets in the cracks of the road and due to the temperature, it’s expanding and contracting,” Greg Beheler, AAA Retail Manager said.

According to AAA, Americans are spending about $300 billion a year on vehicle damage caused by potholes, and it could cost you anywhere from $300 up to $1,000 to get fixed.

“We are finding damage to wheels. A crack here and a crack here due to the impacts of the potholes that are found in our area,” Kim Garrett, Owner of Garrett’s Tire said.

Potholes can damage more than just your tires. It can hurt all front-in parts of your car and truck. It’s also important to note some potholes can be covered or disguised,

“Sometimes you see puddles of water in the road. That can be dangerous in and of itself, but they also can have potholes,” Beheler said.

Experts recommend drivers make sure their car is in good working condition and be cautious, or else – it’ll cost you.

“Slow down, not hit them as hard at a higher speed, it just creates more damage for the person and your vehicle as well,” Garrett said.

Just in case your car is disabled right after hitting a pothole, always make sure you have a spare tire in your car, so you won’t have to get towed. This is also a good time to make sure that the spare tire is properly inflated.