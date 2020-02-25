Winter isn’t done yet as rain changes to snow this week

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Flowers may be trying to peek out from area flower beds but winter isn’t done just yet in the Tri-State according to the StormTracker meteorologists. They’re calling for a big swing in temperatures from the 60s on Tuesday to the 30s starting Thursday.

Forecast high temps this week – WOWK image

Rain showers will occur on and off Monday night into the first part of Tuesday along and ahead of a warm front, followed by cloudy and mild conditions Tuesday afternoon. While the ground is still saturated, we don’t expect to see flooding with the current estimates of rainfall below an inch.

Predictor model output of anticipated rainfall though Wednesday evening – WOWK image

As a strong cold front moves in Wednesday, the area can expect a few heavy downpours along what should be a gusty line of showers in the afternoon.

Predictor model output for Wednesday afternoon with a line of heavier showers moving east – WOWK image

By late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, look for a change to a mix of rain and snow followed by a few hours of steadier snow, but with road temperatures and ground temperatures still above freezing, most of this snow will melt.

Predictor model output for pre-dawn Thursday showing snow falling – WOWK image

In terms of snow accumulation, the amounts should be very light and limited to the grass and other cold surfaces like cold car tops and decks and patio furniture.

Predictor model output showing snow amounts IF all snow would stick which is not expected – WOWK image

The StormTracker 13 exclusive Forecast Road Temperature product shows the ground temperature well above freezing during the maximum time of snowfall overnight, heading into Thursday so roads should mainly be wet but there could be a few icy spots on bridges or overpasses which can get colder than surrounding ground thanks to air passing beneath them.

StormTracker 13 Exclusive Road Temperature Forecast for Thursday 2/27/2020 1:30am – WOWK image

Only a few snow showers are likely after the Thursday morning commute but a quick moving clipper system should squeeze in to the area on Friday, also leaving at least a coating on the grass with little to no accumulation on the roads.

If you have to travel north, this same system on Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to pack a big punch around Detroit to Chicago with current weather models showing more than 8 inches of snow across the lower Great Lakes area.

Predictor model snow output for the period ending 2/27/2020 at 11pm – numbers will likely change but the zone of highest accumulation will be across the lower Great Lakes. WOWK image

Wind chills from Thursday through Saturday can be in the 20s at times while the actual high temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s. Bundle up and remember with lows in the 20s to make sure all pets are in a warm spot at night as well.