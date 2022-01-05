Winter storm warnings in effect for Thursday and Friday morning

(WOWK) — Slick to hazardous travel is anticipated as Thursday unfolds and the snow is likely to stick around until Friday morning resulting in a winter storm warning for much of the WOWK-TV 13 viewing area.

Winter storm alerts for Thursday

The forecast changes to our snow accumulation outlook are shown below as of 5 p.m. Wednesday:

Latest snow forecast map as of Wednesday evening

Another way to look at the situation will be the forecast model of impact on area roads instead of just how many inches of snow. Our StormTracker 13 exclusive Future Road Conditions map indicates a change from just wet roads around noon to a change over around 2 p.m. Thursday.

By the traditional 5 p.m. evening drive time, all of the roads will start to take on snow that sticks and become snow covered. Untreated roads of course will see more snow laying on the surface at that point than the main thoroughfares.

And the StormTracker 13 “Snowman Meter” was raised a bit with just about everybody needing to shovel off at least some snow from their driveway and sidewalks by late Thursday night into Friday morning. Currently there is no forecast of needing extra supplies of milk and bread.

Looks like more of us will be shoveling snow late Thursday or early Friday

