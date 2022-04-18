(WOWK) — Temperatures ran 20 to 25 degrees below normal for daytime highs on Monday but by the weekend they will be about 15 degrees above normal. The cold air is coming in Monday and Tuesday thanks to two areas of low pressure that are dragging northwesterly winds into this region along with moisture in the form of rain and even mountain snow.

Satellite, radar and surface map Monday evening

The air is so cold that snow showers will persist in the high mountain areas of West Virginia for a good part of Monday night. There are advisories for parts of the broader mountain region until later Tuesday for snow and slick roads.

Winter weather advisories for WV Mountains region

Snow may fly in a few lowland spots but is only expected to stick in the highest terrain areas of West Virginia.

Model output for snow Monday and Tuesday

The growing season has not officially started in the high terrain so there won’t be any frost or freeze alerts for Monday or Tuesday nights in those areas. However with skies clearing Tuesday night, the low by Wednesday morning will be cold enough to kick off frost or a hard freeze even in the lowlands. Expect at least some frost advisories Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Model output for temperatures Wednesday morning

By Friday the winds shift to a southerly direction and the warm air begins to move in. By Saturday, now the temperatures will be running a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Model output for highs Saturday afternoon

Sunday should be just as warm. The GFS model wants to kick out an isolated shower in the afternoon over the tops of the highest mountain peaks in West Virginia, which is very much like a July or August weather pattern.

Model output for highs Sunday afternoon

With all of the crazy changes, be sure to download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.