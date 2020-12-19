Wishing the children at CAMC hospital a Merry Christmas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement from all over the Mountain State coming here, to CAMC Women’s and Children’s.

Typically, every year near Christmas, CPD will visit with the boys and girls here at the hospital.

But due to COVID-19, they had to find another way to wish them a Merry Christmas.

“It was a display of lights from us to them,” said Sgt. David Payne, with Charleston Police. “We had a music dedication to the staff and children.”

The department dedicated two songs on the radio to the kids; and they could sing along together while waving to santa!

“They loved it… they were runnin’ lookin through their windows waving their flashlights,” said Summer Ray, a child life specialist at CAMC. “And they just loved it. It was very special for them.”

Ray is a child life specialist at CAMC. Her job is to be with kids at some of the toughest times, and make it comfortable for them, as they undergo scary procedures.

She was inside with the children while the show was going on.

“They were very excited and immediately went to the windows,” said Ray. “It makes my heart full because they go through so many scary things when they’re here… so to see a smile is so special.”

Not only were there sirens and flashing lights on the street… but in the water too!

“The boats in the back,” said Ray. “They loved the boats in the back.”

“It’s unbelievable just to have a group of brothers and sisters like that who can come together in a short period of time,” said Payne. “You can’t beat it.”