Woman arrested, suspect sought in Dunbar robbery

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested another suspect is wanted for a robbery of a bar in Dunbar.

Dispatch received a call at 2:30 a.m. for a robbery at Hot Spot, 4017 Washington, St W.

Law enforcement got in pursuit of a vehicle at the scene. The vehicle crashed after the pursuit. A male passenger fled the scene. The suspect was not caught by deputies overnight, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested Amanda Taylor, 43 of Saint Albans, WV. Taylor was charged overnight with four counts of armed robbery.

The male suspect was spotted this morning by a deputy near White Oak Lane in Sissonville. The deputy pursued the suspect briefly before the man got out of his car and ran into a wooded area.

Deputies are currently searching in the woods in Sissonville.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

