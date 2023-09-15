PIKE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — A woman from Lucasville died after a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

The accident happened Friday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., at Tennyson Rd near milepost 10 in Pike County.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says Deborah Crabtree, 40, was crossing State Route 32 from Tennyson Road when they believe she failed to yield to a semi heading east on Route 32.

Crabtree died at the scene.

Two other passengers were flown to the hospital from the scene of the crash.

Their conditions are not known at this time.