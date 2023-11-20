DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A chain reaction accident sent a woman to the hospital Monday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in Danville near Hopkins Road and the intersection of Corridor G.

Sheriff Chad Barker tells 13 News that the driver hit a deer and her vehicle was stopped in the road. During that time another driver hit her car, she got out of the car to assess the damage and that is when she was hit by another vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road is now back open.