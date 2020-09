CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are searching for a suspect after a woman is shot in the leg near the West Virginia state Capitol complex.

Kanawha County Dispaters tell 13 News, the shooting happened at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street East, around 3:10 Wednesday morning.

Charleston Police are now searching for a dark colored SUV. No word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.