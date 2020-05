KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are investing after a woman was stabbed early Thursday morning.

According to dispatchers, the stabbing happened just before 2:00 AM, along the 300 block of Gap View Drive in Campbells Creek. Dispatchers say the stabbing appears to be a domestic issue.

We’re told the woman was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Kanawha County Deputies are searching for the suspect.

