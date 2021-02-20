WOWK 13 is experiencing severe technical difficulties

WOWK 13 is currently experiencing severe technical difficulties due to this past week’s snow and ice storms.

This has affected our broadcast, over-the-air signal as well as our programming sent to some cable and satellite providers.

In the meantime, you can still find our signal on streaming systems like Hulu and YouTube and you can subscribe to “CBS All Access” for CBS programming.

We are also live-streaming all of our newscasts at wowktv.com.

WOWK TV is working as quickly as possible to restore our signal and we appreciate your patience.