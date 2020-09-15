WOWK to carry Marshall Football Saturday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – WOWK will be carrying Saturday’s Marshall University football game against Applachian State on September 19th.

CBS Sports announced Tuesday it will carry the game as part of “The Home Depot College Football on CBS”.

Marshall, 1-0 on the season, will host the Mountaineers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

Coverage begins at 3:30pm Saturday on WOWK-TV, home of 13 News.

