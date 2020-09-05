Coronavirus Updates

WV adds 252 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for the first time in two weeks

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK – New numbers released Saturday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) show continued growth of confirmed novel coronavirus cases.

That number now sits at 11,289 as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

However for the first time in 15 days the state is not reporting new fatalities related to complications from COVID-19.

During that 15 day period 76 West Virginians died of those complications.

CASES PER COUNTYBarbour (34), Berkeley (822), Boone (152), Braxton (9), Brooke (99), Cabell (577), Calhoun (15), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (398), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (296), Jackson (210), Jefferson (386), Kanawha (1,650), Lewis (36), Lincoln (125), Logan (516), Marion (228), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (344), Mineral (146), Mingo (272), Monongalia (1,342), Monroe (133), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (294), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (338), Raleigh (389), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (109), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (321), Wyoming (71).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS