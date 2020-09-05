WV adds 252 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for the first time in two weeks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK – New numbers released Saturday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) show continued growth of confirmed novel coronavirus cases.

That number now sits at 11,289 as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

However for the first time in 15 days the state is not reporting new fatalities related to complications from COVID-19.

During that 15 day period 76 West Virginians died of those complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (822), Boone (152), Braxton (9), Brooke (99), Cabell (577), Calhoun (15), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (398), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (296), Jackson (210), Jefferson (386), Kanawha (1,650), Lewis (36), Lincoln (125), Logan (516), Marion (228), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (344), Mineral (146), Mingo (272), Monongalia (1,342), Monroe (133), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (294), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (338), Raleigh (389), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (109), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (321), Wyoming (71).