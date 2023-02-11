HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Following last week’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, West Virginia American Water is installing pump stations in the Guyandotte River to monitor water quality.

The company says it’s doing this as a precautionary measure.

“West Virginia American Water is monitoring water quality along the Ohio River following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio,” the company said in a statement. “The company is taking proactive and precautionary steps as well as contingency planning, including installation of a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River, should the need arise to switch to an alternate source water. The health and safety of our customers is a priority, and as additional information becomes available, the company will provide updates.”

This is a developing story.