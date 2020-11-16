WV Attorney General loses second legal fight to sue the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

The doors at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church in the Old Town historic district of Albuquerque, New Mexico, remain closed Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is urging parishioners to stay home during Holy Week as state public health orders prompted by the coronavirus outbreak limit gatherings and social contact. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Supreme Court delivered a second rejection Monday to attempts by state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to sue the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield.

The suit, filed in March 2019, alleged the Diocese, then under the direction of Bransfield, knowingly employed people who admitted to sexually abusing others or who were credibly accused of sexual abuse at the Church’s schools and camps for decades.

By hiding that danger, argued the Attorney General, or misrepresenting it the Diocese violated the deceptive practices provision of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act. The office argued, among other reasons, the Diocese had obtained an unfair competitive advantage over other schools and camps when it had misrepresented and omitted material information about the safety of its own schools and camps.

The Diocese argued it had not violated the Act and a circuit court dismissed the state’s claims in June 2019 but stayed its order until the state Supreme Court of Appeals could answer the question: “Do the deceptive practices provision of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act…apply to education and recreational services offered by a religious institution?”

Monday, the state’s highest court said “No”, they do not apply.

“If the Diocese acted, or failed to act, as the Attorney General alleges, then the Diocese has violated that trust and harmed those tendered to its care,” writes Justice Margaret L. Workman for the court.

“While we recognize that violations of this trust may subject the Diocese to liability under other legal theories,” she continued “our sympathy cannot rewrite the law and we cannot ignore the existence and import..and its conflict with the deceptive practices provisions when applied to the educational and recreational services of a religious institution.”