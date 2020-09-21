WV county confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials have reported two deaths related to COVID-19 from Kanawha County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Kanawha County and a 75-year old male from Kanawha County. Yesterday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed these deaths in their daily county health report.

The Mountain State has confirmed 312 deaths related to COVID-19.

Over the weekend, 13 deaths were reported from WV DHHR, with 11 of them reported on Saturday, Sept. 19. That’s the highest amount of recorded deaths in a single-day period.

State health officials have also received 117 additional COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours. West Virginia has a total of 14,171 total cases, with 3,544 active cases and 10,317 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (46), Berkeley (947), Boone (198), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (724), Calhoun (24), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (569), Gilmer (29), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (82), Harrison (341), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,317), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (582), Marion (255), Marshall (159), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (401), Mineral (164), Mingo (356), Monongalia (1,902), Monroe (148), Morgan (52), Nicholas (88), Ohio (356), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (509), Raleigh (473), Randolph (236), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (42), Taylor (116), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (356), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

