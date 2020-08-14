WV DHHR: Four new deaths from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 123 new cases and four new deaths from COVID-19. Three of the deaths were in Logan County and and another death from the virus was in Mercer County,

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Logan County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, and a 97-year old male from Mercer County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 14, 2020, there have been 344,530 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,274 total cases and 157 deaths.

As of Friday, Aug. 13, 2020, there are 135 daily confirmed cases hospitalized, 52 daily confirmed cases in the ICU, and 18 daily confirmed cases of those attached to a ventilator.

Cases per county: Barbour (31), Berkeley (727), Boone (114), Braxton (8), Brooke (72), Cabell (436), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (240), Jackson (166), Jefferson (303), Kanawha (1,046), Lewis (28), Lincoln (97), Logan (285), Marion (198), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (65), Mercer (219), Mineral (127), Mingo (198), Monongalia (973), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (40), Ohio (275), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (127), Putnam (207), Raleigh (282), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (17), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (269), Wyoming (46).

