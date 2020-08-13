WV DHHR: Kanawha County COVID-19 cases tops 1,000 for first time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 143 new COVID-19 cases.

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 13, 2020, there have been 339,349 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,151 total cases and 153 deaths.

As of Monday, Aug. 11, 2020, there are 128 daily confirmed cases hospitalized, 46 daily confirmed cases in the ICU, and 16 daily confirmed cases of those attached to a ventilator.

Cases per county: Barbour (29), Berkeley (720), Boone (112), Braxton (8), Brooke (70), Cabell (431), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (160), Gilmer (17), Grant (131), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (84), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (238), Jackson (165), Jefferson (302), Kanawha (1,020), Lewis (28), Lincoln (96), Logan (276), Marion (195), Marshall (130), Mason (67), McDowell (62), Mercer (216), Mineral (125), Mingo (195), Monongalia (962), Monroe (20), Morgan (31), Nicholas (39), Ohio (271), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (125), Putnam (204), Raleigh (276), Randolph (212), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (16), Taylor (60), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (266), Wyoming (43).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson, Mineral, Nicholas and Ohio counties in this report.

On August 12, 2020, DHHR announced both confirmed and probable deaths will be reported on the dashboard, per CDC guidelines. Probable deaths are defined as decedents who had no known positive laboratory test for COVID-19 but whose death certificate lists the virus as a cause of death or contributing factor, or decedents who were symptomatic and had a known exposure to the virus.

