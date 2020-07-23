WV fire chief spends $15k on PPE, Justice promises $10k for reimbursement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today that $4.2 million will be dispersed to Mountain State volunteer fire departments, which will help offset some of the financial pain these first responders are feeling due to the pandemic.

There are 419 volunteer fire departments total in West Virginia and each department will receive $10,000.

One recipient, Poca Volunteer Fire Department in Putnam County, has forked out thousands of dollars from their budget to properly protect their members, while they protect their community.

Poca Fire Chief, Shawn West said he has spent approximately $15,000 to date on PPE for his department, which has put other needs on hold.

“You have to prioritize and with the threat of COVID, that was a higher priority than buying a new set of boots,” said West.

Prior to the coronavirus, money was already tight, according to Chief West, operating his fire department on roughly $48,000. Now, things are even tighter and Gov. Justice recognizes their financial pain and dedication over the last several months.

“We all know the beauty of what they give to all of us, I mean can you just imagine how they run to the fire and they do it on a volunteer basis and everything, and all the good that they bring to each and everyone of us. Our communities are bound with volunteer fire departments,” said Gov. Justice.

This announcement came as a surprise to Chief West stating, “it raises questions to which need to be addressed by the Governor on how this is going to be distributed, when it’s going to be distributed.”

Volunteer fire departments also rely heavily on fundraisers so they can be at the top of their game, which is being canceled.

“So that’s affected a lot of departments and $10,000 for a lot of those fundraisers aren’t even a drop in the hat… God forbid that any of us would have to shut a station down because of COVID-19,” said West.

The Poca Volunteer Fire Department has also applied for PPE reimbursement through the West Virginia CARES Act, and has yet to find out if the application has been approved or denied.

