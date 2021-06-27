WV High School Baseball State Tournament Recap: Bridgeport, Logan, & Moorefield all win state titles

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Power Park was home to the West Virginia High School Championship Baseball Tournament.

Three area teams were well representing among all three classifications.

In Class AAA, Hurricane fell to powerhouse Bridgeport 10-4.

In Class AA, Logan shutout North Marion 13-0.

In Class A, Moorefield topped Man 11-8.

