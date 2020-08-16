WV high school football: MSAC coaches hold media day

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — High school football is all but set to return to the Mountain State. Now less than 24 hours away until practice kicks off.

Coaches from West Virginia’s toughest conference — the MSAC held media day ahead of the 2020 season — as all are still unsure how the game will change.

MSAC Commissioner Jim Hamric on hand to deliver opening comments, as coaches spent the afternoon speaking with members of the media addressing their teams strengths and concerns entering the year.

One big concern is how upcoming Friday nights will look — and Hamric says he is very optimistic the conference and other sports will be played in the near future.

“If we do what is asked of us to do and go by the rules and go by the protocols that has been put fourth by the authorities, I think we will be able to play high school sports. I’m 100% confident that we will have some sports this fall if we have school,” Hamric said.

